California sues Trump admin over SNAP recipients personal data requests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 20 states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration's Department of Agriculture, challenging what they call unprecedented demands for sensitive personal data of SNAP recipients.

The lawsuit seeks to block the USDA from collecting private information including names, Social Security numbers, and home addresses of everyone who has applied for or received SNAP benefits, even those who applied years ago.

"In all that time the USDA has never once asked states to turn over private and sensitive data on such a massive scale," Bonta said.

During a Monday press conference, Bonta argued that the Trump-era USDA is pressuring states to hand over sensitive information in what he describes as "a bait and switch of the worst time."

The data collection would impact more than 5 million Californians who rely on SNAP benefits, including children, seniors, and low-income families.

In our neighborhood, more than 200,000 Kern County residents depend on these benefits to keep food on the table.

The Kern County Department of Human Services responded to my inquiry about the situation, emphasizing their commitment to protecting client information.

"We will continue to safeguard the information we obtain as part of determining eligibility for our programs and have not shared this information in keeping with our mission. Unfortunately, activities happening at the Federal level are beyond our control and purview, and do not require our approval. As we get additional guidance and direction from the State on this matter, we will share this information with all of our clients and those directly impacted by any change," the department said.

Attempts to reach Governor Gavin Newsom's office and the USDA for comments were unsuccessful.

The lawsuit aims to protect what Bonta calls "deeply personal information" from federal overreach. I'll continue following this developing story.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

