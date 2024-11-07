Californians vote 'Yes' on Prop 36, projected to pass handily

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The proposition that would amend Prop 47 and AB 109 which passed a decade ago, passed staunch support from California voters.



Prop 36 aims to increase penalties for drug crimes and thefts.

The proposition would reclassify certain misdemeanors as felonies.

Mandatory drug treatment for repeat offenders is included in the measure.

70% of ballots cast statewide have voted yes on Prop 36, so far.

Supporters include big-box stores like Walmart, citing improved community safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you were one of the many who voted across California on Tuesday, you likely voted on Prop 36, an initiative that would turn misdemeanor crimes into felonies "for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions "

I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. According to Decision Desk HQ, as of this afternoon, just over 70% of the ballots cast that have been counted voted yes on 36, and when we narrow in on Kern County that number grows to just over 78% of about 160 thousand voters.

The proposition set before voters will make changes to Prop 47 and AB 109 which were passed a decade ago and classified certain drug possession instances and thefts under 950 as misdemeanors. Along with the changes mentioned, mandatory drug treatment for repeat offenders would also be required.

Opponents of the proposition say it will be taxing financially on the state's prison and court workload, however, Kern County district attorney Cynthia Zimmer says that's already happening because people who allegedly commit these crimes would continue to do so because of the lowered ramifications.

"In my opinion, it is something that we can actually do to help people prevent them from reoffending, because really, you look at some of these downtown crimes, the smash and grabs, the vandalism, those types of crimes are committed by a small group of repeat offenders. So we have but they just are repeatedly arrested. So I think that we will end up seeing less people overall in a while. Give it some time. Less people come through the criminal justice system, and I think ultimately it will be something economically favorable for California," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Of the many proponents for Prop 36 around California, big box stores were notably on that list, a spokesperson for Walmart tells 23ABC:

"Walmart remains committed to supporting policies that will make a difference and improve the safety of our associates, customers and the communities we serve. Proposition 36 is a balanced approach that will provide local communities with the effective tools they need to help enforce the law and improve safety for all."

While the proposition is slated to pass handily, we'll continue to update on air and online if any new information becomes available.

