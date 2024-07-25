Calvary Bakersfield Church is hosting a 2nd backpack giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Food music and Back to school supplies!

numerous organizations are working to make sure your student is ready to answer the school bell next month including Calvary Church in east Bakersfield.

Calvary East Bakersfield Church hosts it's 2nd back to school fest.

This event offers free food, prizes, games and a backpack filled with school supplies.

This event is expecting over 1500 students T-K through 12th grade. Last year they had 800 families stop by.



Gabriel Alvarez tells me that the event is different from previous years.

"We've expanded the area we've added more things from music to more activities and games and more prizes"

"We have the backpacks filled with school supplies, so they are ready to go as soon as a child comes in"

With more than 600 backpacks and more on the way it's a gift for community members who struggle to fill those needs Maria Bueno shares.

"It's hard for everybody right now, it's hard for everybody. Especially for mothers who are in a single-parent household. Sometimes we work, we don't have time, and barely make our bills. Things like this are what would help us.

With community partners such as In and Out, Canes, United Way, and more.

Maria Bueno receives the help she desperately needs.

It's also a chance for people like Erayna Chavez... who received assistance in the past to return the favor by volunteering for the event to share the joy of giving Erayna Chavez tells me.

"Someone helped us once upon a time and now we can bless another family."

The back-to-school summer fest with be on August 3rd from 6:30-8:30 at the Calvary Churchin east Bakersfield.

