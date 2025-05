BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: CHP has reopened the number 1 and 2 lanes on Southbound I-5.

What started as a car fire on Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road has now spread to nearby grass, forcing a closure of all lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP is reporting that the flames are near the southbound lanes, heading in a northeast direction along the hillside.

At this time there is no estimated time of reopening.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: