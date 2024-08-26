Caring for The Care Giver: ADAKC hosts annual resource fair for those with neurological disorders

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — The role of a caregiver has many challenges and sometimes it can be a struggle they face alone. I spoke with two local women who talked about an event that helped them in a time of difficulty.



Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County is hosting an event called Caring for the Caregiver to honor local caregivers.

The event aims to provide support and resources for caregivers.

The event will be held September, 14, 8am to 1pm.

Patricia Preston says,"My husband reached a point where he needed much more stimulation that I could give him"

Receiving the diagnosis of Alzheimer's is not something you want to hear. Patricia Preston's husband got the diagnoses in 2017.

She didn't know what to do, or who to go to, and not knowing what was going to happen in the future was a on her mind. The hardest part of care giving say's Preston is staying at home isolated.

Patricia Preston says, "Being with your loved one and not realizing there are things out their to help you."

As her husbands health declines she assists him with his every need but she now knows she isn't alone.

She met Teresa Shoemaker at an Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County event, that grew her support.

She say's places like ADAKC and events to support care givers is what she needed to also not feel alone and isolated.

Just having the resources to face the hurdles ahead is what both of them need as both of them anticipate having that information

Teresa Shoemaker admits, "As my husbands disease progresses I'm realizing I can't do everything by myself"

As their journey continues they both realize the importance to take care of their loved ones and themselves.

As of a 2023 study in Kern County around 11.4% of Kern Counties population have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's which is equal to 12,000 residents says Tamara Baker Executive Director of ADKAC. She adds the number is growing so awareness is important.

"Even if you've been in it for a while everyone is different and this disease effects everyone differently"

The event will provide Speakers, legal resources, senior care facilities, in home care giving information and more.

Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County Caring for The Caregiver event is scheduled for September 14th at the Hodel's Country Dining on 5917 Knudsen Drive.

