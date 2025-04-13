Centro Cali Brewing Brings Fresh Flavor to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Centro Cali Brewing has entered its soft launch phase in downtown Bakersfield, offering in-house beer and food while continuing to finalize parts of the space.



Centro Cali Brewing is currently in its soft launch phase and has been open for just over a week.

Owner James Tyson emphasizes that everything at Centro Cali is made in-house, including the beer, food, and even the juices.

A grand opening date has not been set, but the team hopes to hold it within the next few weeks.

Freshly brewed and just getting started, Centro Cali Brewing has been in its soft launch phase for just over a week, but the buzz is already building.

“All three components of this central Cali project is as fresh as possible, using quality ingredients because we think that people Bakersfield deserve something like that,” says James Tyson.

James Tyson, owner of Centro Cali Brewing, says everything is made in-house, from hand-pressed juices and crafted food recipes to beer brewed on-site.

“And I’d like to call this our soft lunch phase where not all avenues of the business are operating yet,” says James.

Key features are still in progress, including a patio space and a banquet room that will accommodate up to 100 guests.

“We started brewing about six weeks ago at the brewing process is very meticulous and it takes time, especially because we’re dealing with the living organism like yeast,” says Tyson.

Currently, six beers are on tap, with a seventh on the way. The goal is to eventually fill all 12 taps with house-made brews.

“We are trying our best to keep putting a beer products out as fast as possible without rushing that product because quality control is a big big key factor for us,” he continues.

Server Mia Reclusado says the community has already started showing support, especially in the evenings.

“From our beers to the pizza so the pasta everything is made here in house and I think so keeping it local and keeping it small as I think something downtown needs for sure,” says Mia Reclusado.

Having worked downtown for years, Reclusado says she’s proud to be part of this family-run venture.

“But I think it’s also great to see downtown growing and little by little you know all of our small businesses here we’re growing downtown to be more of a power hub. I will say,” she continues.

While there’s no official grand opening date just yet, the team is aiming to celebrate in the coming weeks.

