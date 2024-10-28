Certificates of Hope: Opening Doors to CSUB

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Students from the St. John Missionary Baptist Church congregation in Bakersfield, received pre-admission certificates from California State University, Bakersfield.



President Dr. Vernon B. Harper Jr., is committed to providing ongoing encouragement and resources to help students navigate their paths to college.

CSUB officials intend to expand the program to offer more opportunities for local students, reinforcing the importance of education and community support.

Nearly thirty students from the St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Bakersfield took significant strides toward their academic futures. On Sunday, those students received pre-admission certificates from California State University Bakersfield, handed by the College President, Dr. Vernon B. Harper Jr. This ceremony marks the beginning of their journey to becoming “roadrunners” and is a testament to the power of inspiration and support within their community.

Dr. Vernon Harper, who has been instrumental in the certification process, told me about the importance of motivation and encouragement in education. “Inspiration is important, motivation is important, so when they’re holding that certificate today and they go home and they put that on their dresser, they know that they have a spot at CSUB,” he stated, highlighting the impact this milestone will have on the student’s aspirations.

This initiative is inspired by the church’s GLOW program, which celebrates high academic achievement and aims to open the doors of higher education to students as young as 12. For many, like 17-year-old Aniya Johnson, the recognition was meaningful. “It helps me know that there are people who care about us, who care about our communities, who care about Black people, who care about minorities to give them so many opportunities,” Aniya shared, reflecting on the supportive environment fostered by the program.

As a Junior at Independence High School, Aniya is considering several colleges but finds comfort in the idea of staying close to home. “I just like knowing that I have the option to stay home and further my education here,” she added, illustrating how this program has not only opened academic doors but also provided a sense of community and belonging.

Another recipient, Kylie Robertson, said similar words about the significance of hard work and faith in her journey. “I tried my best to get to this point, and I’m finally here,” she expressed. Kylie believes that this recognition will pave the way for her future success, emphasizing that support can profoundly impact a young person’s life. “As a teenager, as a kid in general, support goes a long way, like really long way,” she noted.

Dr. Harper reiterated his commitment to ensuring these students receive the guidance they need to succeed. “We will encourage them through the support mechanisms that we install in the schools to make sure that they are applying to the university at the right time,” he said, outlining a comprehensive approach to their educational journeys. Once the students choose their majors and enroll at CSUB, Dr. Harper assured them of continued support: “We’re going to envelop them with support so they get to the graduation stage and shake my hand.”

As the program continues to grow, CSUB officials plan to expand its reach, providing even more opportunities for local students. This initiative not only reinforces the importance of education but also strengthens the bonds within the community, showcasing how collective support can inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.

