Cheers for charity pub crawl celebrates Wall Street Alley revitalization

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Once a quiet corridor, Wall Street Alley is being reimagined as a vibrant community hub, featuring new art installations, expanded business spaces and tributes to Bakersfield’s heritage.

  • The Cheers for Charity pub crawl is set to revitalize Wall Street Alley in downtown Bakersfield. Proceeds will support local families and businesses through the United Way and Downtown Business Association.
  • The event will feature new art installations and celebrate local history, including the 85th anniversary of Alley Cat. Scheduled for June 7, the event aims to foster community engagement and support local initiatives.

“It started as a unique opportunity to support small businesses—something we’ve wanted to do more of,” said United Way president Eric Arias.

Downtown Bakersfield’s Wall Street Alley is getting a colorful transformation, and the public is invited to celebrate its unveiling at the upcoming Cheers for Charity pub crawl on June 7. Organized by the Downtown Business Association (DBA) and United Way of Kern County, the event aims to support families in need while revitalizing a historic part of downtown.

The event also marks a celebration for families like Claudia and Quetzalli Garibaldo. Claudia is set to graduate high school May 28, while her daughter Quetzalli recently completed United Way’s financial literacy program.

“We learned about managing accounts, interest rates, and budgeting,” Quetzalli said. “United Way is helping to break the cycles of generational downfall. A lot of kids here didn’t have the tools United Way helped me with—and my parents helped me with.”

Executive Director of the DBA Vanessa Shaw said the celebration also coincides with the 85th anniversary of Alley Cat, a longtime downtown staple.

“We’re also adding murals, including a tribute to Kenny and Haggis,” Shaw said. “It came together naturally from there. We love that it highlights the walkability of downtown, showcasing what’s here.”

All proceeds from the pub crawl will benefit the DBA and United Way of Kern County.

“We see ourselves as neighbors here,” Arias added. “We want to support and uplift this community as it grows.”

The June 7 event is family-friendly and open to the public.

