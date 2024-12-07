Child Guidance Center provides a holiday Christmas experience for children in need in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The initiative aims to spread holiday cheer and support children and families in need during the holiday season.



The holiday season is a time to light up lives with acts of kindness. In the spirit of giving back, one local nonprofit is helping families all through Kern County.

The Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic and Adult Behavioral Health Center is a nonprofit that provides a variety of services including outpatient mental health care for children and families, and many other services.

They are getting ready for their Holiday Families Christmas Experience, from start to finish.

Candy Coats is the HR manager at the Child Guidance Clinic and she says, "and what that means is we're able to provide the entire family with a Christmas tree if they need it or ornaments, the hooks for the ornaments, we also provide parents with a food basket for Christmas dinner or a gift card for dinner."

The Guidance Clinic will also provide presents for the children of the families.

One of these families are Ruben Rivera and Wendy Langley. They grew up here in Kern County and they tell me that they've made bad decisions, but this program has helped them change their lives for the better.

"its just reinforced the family dynamic and how family is first and get your priorities in line. it’s given us a new perspective on family." Rivera said.

The family syas that they thank the Guidance Clinic for helping them to advance to the next part of their lives. "its our first christmas with our family together and we just want to make it the start of many years to come and more calendar years to follow." Rivera said.

The Child Guidance Clinic says that this year they are helping more than 600 families. They say they are still looking for volunteers to help wrap and distribute.

If you would like to sponsor a family, you can call the child guidance center at (661) 322-1021.

The present wrapping will take place December 7th, and the distribution will take place December 14th.

The Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic and Adult Behavioral Health CenterWebsite

