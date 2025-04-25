Children learning about kindness through Make-A-Wish Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At the Learning Experience in Bakersfield, children as young as two years old are learning about empathy by writing letters and making donations to children part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



The Make-A-Wish Foundation is proving that it's never too early to start teaching youngsters about being kind. With the help of characters Grace and Charity, children as young as two are learning about the power of giving back.

At five years old, Arrisyn Lopez has not only learned how to be kind, but the impacts it can bring to others and herself.

“It makes me happy,” said Arrisyn.

Aside from sending their letters, children are also bringing in donations and helping to raise money.

“Some people get really sick and I want them to be happy. That’s why I want to donate toys to them,” said kindergartner Hope Sandoval.

Executive Director for the Learning Experience Amanda Flores says so far, they’ve raised a little over $7,000 and have a goal of $10,000 for the month of April.

However Flores says, she prefers their Wish Granting Ceremony as she gets to see the impact hands on.

“A couple of years ago we had a little girl, a 4-year-old that came in, looked just like them. She was getting her wish granted. She was playing on the playground with our little ones so they saw a friend that looked just like them and saw they were able to help her,” said Flores. “They don’t understand the full impact but they’re getting that impact.”

With their lessons on Make-A-Wish coming to an end, 5-year-old Hope has one message for all kids who are sick.

“I hope you feel better,” said Hope.

Although the local Make-A-Wish program only lasts the month of April, the center conducts events throughout the year to continue raising money for Make-A-Wish children.

