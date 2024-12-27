Chipman Jr. High students join the charge of parks improvement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of local students has decided to take up the mantle of reimagining Panorama Park’s future.



Last year, the county approved $54 million in funding for park improvements, including enhancements to one of Bakersfield’s most visible parks, Panorama Park.

Through surveys and collaboration with various community groups, the students identified some of the park’s biggest needs, including more parking, better water access, litter cleanup, and traffic improvements.

Still, there are visible improvements. Of the $54 million in county park funding, $372,000 was allocated to projects at Panorama Park in the last year.

These improvements included new playground equipment, solar-powered street lighting, palm trees, and water fountains.

Located in northeast Bakersfield, Panorama Park spans 38 acres and overlooks the bluffs, the Panorama Vista Preserve, and the Kern River Oil Field. While the park falls under county jurisdiction, the entire Panorama Corridor involves a mix of ownership, including the city, county, law enforcement, and even the preserve.

"Being kids in a community that’s mostly controlled by adults, it’s an achievement to get this far and talk to government officials," said Brayden Dana, a student at Chipman Junior High.

What started as a school project has since garnered significant attention.

"It kind of made us proud that we were able to get our message through," 7th grader Gemma Giragosian added.

Panorama Park is less than four miles from Chipman Junior High, making it a familiar landmark for many of these seventh graders. As part of their research, the students looked into the park’s history, maintenance, and security. They concluded that more improvements were needed.

"Things like people feeding squirrels, which leads to more squirrels, causing erosion and other problems," said Giragosian.

According to City traffic studies, about 12,000 vehicles travel through the corridor daily, with roughly 70% exceeding the speed limit.

Asha Chandy, a board member with Bike Bakersfield, was invited to provide feedback on the students' concerns.

"It's a bit complicated because it's a city street next to a county park, and the jurisdictional boundaries overlap," Chandy said, adding that advocacy from both city and county agencies could help address these issues.

Jeff Flores, the supervisor for the 3rd District, acknowledged the challenges posed by the park's overlapping jurisdictions but said improvements are already underway.

"It overlaps both jurisdictions. We’re below the bluffs, and Panorama Park proper is right above us," Flores explained.

While the park is within county jurisdiction, the bluffs belong to the Panorama Vista Preserve, and the road, parkway, and river fall under the city’s jurisdiction.

Still, there are visible improvements. Of the $54 million in county park funding, $372,000 was allocated to projects at Panorama Park in the last year. These improvements included new playground equipment, solar-powered street lighting, palm trees, and water fountains.

"I’d welcome more public safety and ranger patrols, and I’m excited about the additional lighting that’s coming," Flores said.

Flores praised the students for their presentation and feedback, noting that some of their ideas, including signs to highlight the park’s history and significance, would soon be implemented.

"We started this project thinking it was just a school assignment, but now it’s grown into something that could really impact the community," another student said.

The students will present their plans to the Kern County Parks Commission on January 15.

