BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol is reporting a person was struck and killed along Weedpatch Highway, south of Hwy. 58, early Friday morning.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 5:51 a.m. along Weedpatch and Kernita Road. Officers closed Kernita in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

