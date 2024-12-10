CHP joint operation recovers stolen cars in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Bakersfield seeing many car thefts in the past year people in the community have concerns they could fall victim, but there are ways to protect your car.



California Highway Patrol (CHP) has recovered 804 stolen vehicles in partnership with local law enforcement since April 2024.

High-end cars like Camaros, Corvettes, and Mustangs are frequent targets.

Thieves are using software and electronics to steal cars by unlocking them electronically.



With the holidays approaching... it could mean more chances for car thefts and items getting stolen out of your vehicle.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jorge Toro warns those to take precautions this holiday season, "I think it's just all throughout Kern County and as you know with the holidays comes more shopping and thieves know that so you may have a lot of bags sitting in the passenger seat and stuff like that so that's one thing that thrives look for."

Since April of 2024, the California Highway Patrol says they have recovered 804 stolen vehicles in high crime areas due to the partnership with local law enforcement in Bakersfield. The joint operation was announced by governor Gavin Newsom.

CHP Jorge explains, "We are seeing more high end vehicles like Camaros, Corvettes, and Mustangs being stolen but whether it's higher or lower end it remains the same."

Another concern is how thieves are using unique ways to steal cars, including through software.

Toro says, "They are actually using a software and electronics to steal vehicles, they are able to download a software and depending on what model of car vehicles you have they are able to electronically open your vehicle."

To keep your car safe CHP recommends making sure you don't leave any bags inside your car and locking your steering wheel and always making sure your car is locked or in a safe well lit space.

Though crime suppression as of now has only been in east Bakersfield and Oildale they are planning to reach more areas of Kern County in the future.

