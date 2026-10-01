Christina Scrivner: 'I think it's important we do better for our children'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Christina Scrivner, the legally separated wife of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, is speaking out following the passage and signing of the 'Scrivner Act' amidst her husband continuing through a mental health diversion program on child cruelty and weapons charges — a legal outcome she says failed her children.

"I first heard that phrase, mental health diversion, on a phone call with the [Attorney General's] office with Joseph Penny, who was the representative on this case, and it didn't mean anything to me. I didn't understand it," Christina said.

The state's case against Zack Scrivner has captured the attention of many over the last two and a half years.

Following an investigation and raid of Zack's home in Tehachapi in April 2024, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood levied serious accusations that Zack sexually assaulted one of his own children and was stabbed by another.

"The physical altercation occurred over allegations Zack had sexually assaulted one of his children," said Youngblood on April 25, 2024.

The case was taken over by the State's Department of Justice due to a conflict of interest, with Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer being Scrivner's aunt.

In mid-2025, Zack was charged with three counts of child cruelty and possession of assault weapons. He ultimately secured mental health diversion in December 2025, despite court documents alleging sexual assault against a minor.

Zack's attorney, H.A. Sala, has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations on behalf of Zack.

"That allegation is absolutely not reliable. It's not true. Did not occur," said Sala during a press conference in response to the allegations.

Through it all, Christina Scrivner and her children waited for what they hoped would be justice.

"I initially dismissed the idea that anyone could look at a situation where a sitting supervisor attended a board of supervisors meeting that was televised, and ironically issued a resolution for Victims' Rights Week to his aunt, the DA Cynthia Zimmer, then that same day go home and violently abuse all three of his children and threaten everyone in the house," said Christina. "I didn't believe that anyone could view that situation, and with some measure of common sense, not acknowledge that this was not a situation where someone should not be held accountable for the behaviors in that same day."

Should Zack complete the mental health diversion program outlined by the court, his charges are slated to be dismissed. His next hearing is slated for Oct. 22.

Locally and in Sacramento, lawmakers from both parties responded to concerns raised by the case and the state's mental health diversion program.

State Sen. Shannon Grove introduced SB 1373, a bill sponsored by Christina and her son Robert, that sought to expand the list of crimes ineligible for mental health diversion. Christina and Robert testified in support of the measure, but the bill ultimately failed in the Assembly.

Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains authored AB 2273, known as the "Scrivner Act." The law focuses on the handling of child sex crime cases involving elected officials. It requires faster action when officials are accused of such crimes and mandates that prosecutors explain on the record when they decline to file charges that would make a defendant ineligible for diversion, despite evidence supporting those charges.

Christina said she appreciates that the legislation was signed into law but believes additional reforms are still needed.

"I think that I was quiet in the years that this all came out because I trusted a judicial system that would allow for a level of clarity that would inform the public and provide justice for my children and accountability for their abuser. That didn't happen. It didn't happen, and after exhausting every single legal recourse, including the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, that was unable, based on the law, to overturn this diversion. I hope people understand how dangerous this current law is. I very much want people to lean into the joy and happiness that is their family and their careers and their livelihood and all the beautiful things in life. And I think it's important we do better for our children and get this right. It has to be fixed," Christina said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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