City affirms SB 54 amid Border Patrol operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Border Patrol agents continue to maintain a strong presence in Kern County this week, stating operations are focused on smuggling and transnational crime. While officials have provided some details, many questions remain unanswered about the scope and nature of these efforts.



Ongoing Border Patrol operations throughout Kern County have raise questions surrounding the parameters of the operation.

As operations unfold, City Councilman Andrae Gonzales reaffirmed the city’s support for Senate Bill 54, a 2017 law that restricts local law enforcement’s involvement in immigration enforcement.

During the City Council meeting, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry emphasized that his department is not participating in the Border Patrol operation.

“This is the first time in 35 to 40 years of practicing law in Kern County that I’ve seen an operation like this,” said local defense attorney H.A. Sala.

The increased activity follows the arrival of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who say their operations are tied to efforts against criminal activities such as human trafficking, aggravated felonies, child molestation, and narcotics. According to a social media post from Chief Agent Gregory Bovino, several arrests have already been made, and more actions are expected as dozens of agents continue to work throughout the county.

“We’ve all received calls and concerns related to actions taken by federal agents over the last few days,” said City Councilman Andrae Gonzales.

As operations unfold, Gonzales reaffirmed the city's support for Senate Bill 54, a 2017 law that restricts local law enforcement's involvement in immigration enforcement. During the City Council meeting Wednesday, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry emphasized that his department is not participating in the Border Patrol operation.

“My message to the community is that we are focused on local issues and fulfilling our responsibilities,” Terry said. “If you are a victim of a crime or need police services, we will respond regardless of your immigration status.”

When asked if individuals would be asked about their immigration status, Terry responded, “No.”

Sala, who has been following the ongoing operation, explained that while Border Patrol agents can detain individuals suspected of being in the country illegally, when it comes to this targeted enforcement there are parameters.

“They cannot stop individuals solely based on their appearance or the color of their skin,” Sala said.

If detained, Sala advised immigrants—whether documented or undocumented—to remain calm. Under U.S. law, individuals are not required to answer questions about their nationality unless there is probable cause.

“If agents detain someone without sufficient cause and the person refuses to answer questions, they must be released unless there is independent evidence to suggest they are in the country unlawfully,” he said.

Local law enforcement has indicated that the Border Patrol operation is expected to continue through the end of the week, but officials have not provided additional details. Despite repeated requests for information, Border Patrol has yet to comment further on the operation.

