City council discusses urgent need for first fire master plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just a few hours after the initial spark, Bakersfield City Council members addressed the growing concerns for safety and preparedness of our local emergency plans.



On Wednesday, the Hughes Fire erupted near Castaic Lake and overnight it grew to over 10,000 acres.

As the heat continues to move closer, Bakersfield officials are looking to prepare.

"I don't expect there to be much fire activity, but there are winds expected so we're going in hoping we don't have to deal with the veracity of the fire from yesterday," said KCFD Battalion Chief Jim Calhoun.

As the Hughes Fire surpasses 10,000 acres, Kern County Fire received the call to assist. KCFD sent 5 engines, 4 dozers, and approximately 27 people during the early hours Thursday morning.

The Hughes Fire comes on the heels of several other major blazes. The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned over 37,000 acres collectively this month. As the heat continues to move closer, Bakersfield officials are looking to prepare.

Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur called for the city to develop its first master plan, including constructing a fire station in the southern city limits.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Anderson spoke on the city's preparedness in the wake of statewide concerns over water infrastructure and reserves following Palisades and Eaton.

"Those two fires are going to change the California fire service for sure," Anderson said.

Anderson said while there's always more to do to develop fire-safe communities, he feels secure in the city's and county's emergency operations plan. He said the city's hydrants are well-equipped and the department involves Cal-Water to boost pressures anytime a major fire sparks. He noted that during the Palisades and Eaton fires, they had hundreds of fire trucks pulling from their water systems.

"Can that happen here in Bakersfield, technically yes. Is it likely? No," Anderson said.

As emergency crews continue to respond, the biggest fear continues to be its movement near the I-5 and Grapevine, which shut down for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

