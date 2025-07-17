City leaders highlight future, address challenges at Chamber's 'State of the City'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highlights, hard truths, and intentional growth: Those are the three main takeaways from the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce's 'State of the City' event.

During the presentations, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg noted there’s still plenty of work to do regarding the upcoming sewer rate increase and managing inflation as it relates to the city’s budget and acknowledging the city has made strides towards growing the city and increasing public safety noting a reduction in crime and gun violence.

As the city entered a new fiscal year, Clegg says the city has an idea of the path ahead and they have to be intentional about how the city grows.

"I think the main takeaway is that we actually have a path forward. We know how to get where we need to go, and we're on a good trajectory, and we do have some hard things we need to get in place in this coming year," said Clegg.

"When we grow intentionally, it means we're growing smart, that we don't just leave growth to happenstance. I commented today that we can't actually stop growth like growth is going to happen. People want to be in Bakersfield. That's the good news. But that means also we have to create land use planning, like what we allow to be built in, what places."

In her presentation to Chamber members, Mayor Karen Goh pointed toward an increase in housing and retail options coming to the city in the very near future. Focusing on a renovation of Downtown, projects like the new retail center at the site of the former East Hills mall and hundreds of housing units across a variety of Bakersfield's wards.

"The entire city of Bakersfield is growing. Downtown is growing, but we have investments in all parts, including the new southeast Bakersfield, which traditionally has not had that investment. But we see that that is growing also. We see new developers wanting to come in and invest."



