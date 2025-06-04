City looking at hiring freeze amid flat revenues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As some of California’s largest cities face soaring budget deficits, Bakersfield officials say they're taking a more cautious approach to avoid a similar fate.



City leaders are exploring several cost-cutting measures, including a proposed three-month hiring freeze.

The city council is expected to revisit the hiring freeze after three months and adjust course based on economic conditions and service impacts.

“We need to take a look at reality and look at the bigger picture,” said Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias. “Tax revenues are relatively flat, if not slightly in the negative. It’s a tough time across the board—not just for the city of Bakersfield.”

In response, city leaders are exploring several cost-cutting measures, including a proposed three-month hiring freeze. Arias said the move comes at a time when key departments, especially police and fire, are nearing full staffing.

“Since 2018, we’ve steadily grown,” he said. “We’re really grateful for that opportunity, but I think this is a good time to pause and do a quick temperature check.”

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, there are currently 473 officers on staff out of 512 budgeted positions. Fire Chief Kevin Albertson also reported his department is nearly fully staffed.

“We’ve expanded so much in the last five years,” said Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith. “We’ve really built up police and fire. I’m not concerned.”

Smith added that the city currently has about 150 vacant positions overall—roughly half in public safety—but said he expects services to remain stable despite normal staff turnover.

Councilman Larry Koman echoed support for the freeze and urged a closer look at long-term budget sustainability, particularly regarding Measure N funds.

“Measure N is really important to the city of Bakersfield,” Koman said. “But out of all the money this year, 82% is committed to recurring expenses. We need to slow down and evaluate how funds are being used.”

