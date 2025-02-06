City of Bakersfield plans to negotiate to purchase Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In July of 2024, it was announced that the 'Buck Owen's Crystal Palace' property was going up for sale, while several conversations have taken place to potentially purchase the property, the City of Bakersfield is throwing its hat into the mix

According to a Bakersfield special city council agenda, the city and Anthony Olivieri of Olivieri Commercial Group, a real estate company, are slated to open negotiations on purchasing the property at Thursday's Special City Council meeting during closed session.

The special city council meeting is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the city declined to comment on the specifics because it is a closed session item, but did say in an email to 23ABC, "staff will be providing exploratory information to the City Council regarding those properties. Should Council provide any direction to staff or take any action on any of the items discussed in Closed Session, that will be disclosed publicly once Closed Session has ended, prior to adjournment."

According to the property listing, the Crystal Palace property is on the market for just shy of $7.5 million, and does not include the Crystal Palace's naming rights or logo

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

