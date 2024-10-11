Closing arguments in Kason Guyton murder trial expected next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial of Jonathan Knight, the man suspected of shooting and killing 5-year-old Kason Guyton, is expected to wrap up part one next week with closing arguments expected by either Tuesday or Wednesday.



Knight — a documented member of the West Side Crips — is charged with shooting from a vehicle to another car in an attempt to hit a documented East Side Crips member. Instead the bullet hit the toddler.

The trial of Jonathan Knight, the man suspected of shooting and killing 5-year-old Kason Guyton, is expected to wrap up part one next week with closing arguments expected by either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Five investigators took the stand Thursday testifying to gang activity around Bakersfield, especially surrounding the West Side Crips, East Side Crips, and Country Boy Crips.

Knight — a documented member of the West Side Crips — is charged with shooting from a vehicle to another car in an attempt to hit a documented East Side Crips member. Instead the bullet hit the toddler.

Along with the first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, Knight is charged with special circumstances of participating in a street gang and gang activities.

Testimony is expected to continue Monday with just a handful of other witnesses. The trial continues at 9 a.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

