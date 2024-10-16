Closing arguments to begin Wednesday morning in Jonathan Knight trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The people have rested their case in the first part of the Jonathan Knight trial and now the prosecution and defense will deliver closing arguments Wednesday.



In the ongoing trial, the prosecution has argued that Knight was responsible for the shooting that occurred on February 23, 2017, resulting in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton. According to Prosecutor Eric Smith, Knight fired from a vehicle, intending to target a documented member of the East Side Crips, but instead struck and killed the young boy.

During the trial Smith laid out the investigation that started with an incident at the Valley Plaza mall. The prosecution arguing that it was this altercation between alleged gang members from — the West Side Crips and East Side Crips — the led to the shooting later that night.

Smith alleged that both Knight and Jeremy King, who police testified to being as active West Side Crips members, were part of this confrontation. He also alleged that after the altercation, it was Knight who sought revenge.

However, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy challenged the prosecution's argument and alleged that it was King who decided to retaliate that night.

Before the trial began, King — the other defendant in this case — accepted a plea deal in exchange for his testimony. As part of the deal, King will receive six years and potentially time-served.

Hennessy pointed to evidence showing King swapping out his car for the one allegedly used in the shooting. Surveillance video from King's home also showed King allegedly getting rid of the gun.

Before resting his case, Hennessy played a 911 call from the night of the shooting in which a witness reported seeing the gunfire coming from a red Chevrolet Suburban.

Closing arguments are set to continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

