College students share plans to vote in 2024 primary elections

Video shows ballot drop off boxes at California State University and Bakersfield College

Two local college students share their plans to vote in the 2024 primary elections.

It’s Super Tuesday, and people across the nation are headed out to the polls to vote in the 2024 primary election, and local college students say it’s important to make their voices heard about the issues they care about.

“If there’s certain things that you don’t agree with or don’t stand by it’s kind of our way of participating and making sure it doesn’t go that way,” Dana Martinez, a junior at California State University Bakersfield said.

Martinez says in her 20s she didn’t vote, but now she’s realizing in her 30s the importance of voting to change policies that impact her everyday.

“I didn’t really prepare to vote today, so that’s why I won’t be voting today,” Jyson Worthy, a sophomore at Bakersfield College said.

While Worthy says he knows it’s important to vote, he wishes there were more voter education materials to better inform him on who and what he’s voting for.

“Maybe if there was more pamphlets around or more access to pamphlets, I would probably be more knowledgeable on things and vote and everything,” Worthy said.

As we continue election season, Martinez thinks more college students will vote this year after seeing the impacts of things like inflation.

“I think for a lot of people this has been an eye-opening year, this past couple of years, so I think that’s why a lot more people might be willing to be involved,” Martinez said.

Local polling sites close at 8 pm on Tuesday and you can find a list of local polling sites here.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

