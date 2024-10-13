Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park: celebrates annual rededication

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just about 45 minutes north of Bakersfield you'll find the historical state park of Allensworth - considered to be the only California town founded, financed and governed by African Americans.



Allensworth's rededication allows those in the community to learn and preserve the history and contributions made by African Americans in California.

A time to walk around back in time and learn about African American history is what the rededication of Allensworth means to Regina Clayton, a volunteer with Friends of Allensworth.

Clayton says, "It's part of my history. I have been coming out here for many years."

Clayton tells me visiting and learning about some of the homes takes her back as she used to come and teach her son.

"And also at one point I was with one of the descendants in one of the homes. We had a glorious time."

Sasha Biscoe, president of Friends of Allensworth, tells me the historic town of Allensworth is known to be the first African American town built in the vision of Colonel Allen Allensworth back in 1908.

Sasha Biscoe states, "He searched around California and he found this place. It had 3 wells under it, it had a train that stopped at the front door."

His goal was to create a town where those who were escaping slavery could find a home and create a thriving community. The town, built as a safe haven, faced several hurdles.

Biscoe shares, "It started out great but then there was a drought and the water was diverted to the west, the train no longer stopped at the front door."

By 1914, most of the original settlers moved, but it would be a descendant of those settlers that would push to get the town designated as a historical landmark in the living memory of Colonel Allen.

Clayton explains, "It takes you back in time to a different time and to see the homes and some of the furnishings, the pictures, it just... that's a time that's gone by but it brings back such great memories."

With the partnership with Amtrak offering discounted tickets with each event, it now allows accessibility for the community to attend and learn about Allensworth.

Clayton admits, "We need to know. There's so many of us and so many people don't know about this park."

