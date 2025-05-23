Community briefing held by office of Attorney General regarding latest report on immigration facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In April, 23ABC reported on the findings from a report on immigration facilities. Now, a community briefing has been conducted on that same report with the overall goal of informing the public.



On Thursday, May 22, officials with attorney general Rob Bonta’s office held a meeting regarding their findings on the 4 report on detention centers.

The meeting focused on issues surrounding mental health, conditions of confinement, security, the Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance and access to health care.

Officials have also reported a drastic increase in the number of detainees in detention centers since their last visit in 2023.



Back in April, 23ABC reported on the findings from the Attorney General’s office on the six detention centers throughout the state. Now, a community briefing has been conducted on that same report with the overall goal of informing the public.

Officials with the Attorney General’s office say, the number of individuals held in California's facilities has increase from around 2,300 detainees from their 2023 review to around 3,100 individuals held in detention centers as of this March.

Two of those centers being located in Kern County, the Mesa Verde center in Bakersfield, and the Golden State Annex in McFarland.

The meeting focused on issues surrounding mental health, conditions of confinement, security, the Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance and access to health care as well as due process, particularly at Golden State Annex, after reports were found of detainees facing obstacles when trying to contact their attorneys.

Officials say at the Mesa Verde facility, it was found that detainees consistently reported invasive, pat down searches any time that they left their housing unit including when they left to the dining hall.

“Some reported experiencing PTSD symptoms after these searches, and it got to the point to where some detainees reported that they refused to exit their housing units even to see their attorneys so you can see how this adversely affects individuals,” said Supervising Deputy Attorney General Vilma Palma-Solana.

The office of Attorney General also found that the Mesa Verde facility failed to report a use of force action against detainees for going on a hunger strike when asked to identify the number of use of force incidents.

Officials say since their review, they have not seen a change in operations within the facilities and are currently in the process of planning their next round of visits.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

