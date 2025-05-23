Community gathers to honor veterans at Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield community came together at a local senior center to honor fallen veterans with a Memorial Day ceremony filled with remembrance, stories, and support from local organizations.



Community members gathered at Solstice Senior Living Center for a heartfelt Memorial Day ceremony.

Sgt. Rick Knight, a Vietnam War veteran, shared his story and emphasized the importance of remembering those who didn’t make it home.

Local organizations like VFW Post 7216, American Legion Post 26, and Portrait of a Warrior Gallery joined to honor fallen veterans by name.

Organizers say the goal is to ensure families know their loved ones are always remembered — no matter how much time has passed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While every day should be a day where we honor our veterans, Memorial Day brings the community together. For Memorial Day, the community gathered to honor and pay tribute to those who served.

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it.

It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it." – Unknown

Over at the Solstice Senior Living Center, Bakersfield Community Healthcare hosted a Memorial Day celebration for residents and community members — honoring the lives of fallen veterans. Showing why remembering our heroes isn’t just important — it’s necessary.

Sgt. Rick Knight, is a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, and he says, "Memorial Day is very important. I grew up with World War II veterans as my heroes, and Korean War veterans as my heroes. As you can see, I wear a Bronze Star, a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and a Purple Heart. I learned a lot from those movies... and I went to war, and I came home — but there's some of those folks that didn’t come home."

Sgt. Rick Knight served as a foot soldier in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969.

Wounded in 1968, he still led a crew and took on the role of battalion point man — earning the call sign “Knight Train.”

Today, he’s at Portrait of a Warrior, where his mission continues — this time, by supporting his fellow veterans. He says the gallery gives him a powerful platform to connect and give back to the veteran community.

Justina Howell, with Bakersfield Community Healthcare says, "When they say ‘always remember, never forgotten’ — that’s the goal today. To make sure these families know their loved ones are never forgotten, whether their loss was recent or 75 years ago — they’re always remembered."

Justina Howell is a veteran community liaison. She tells me that VFW Post 7216, American Legion Post 26, and the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery came together to call out names and honor those who sacrificed their lives.

The veterans I spoke with say Memorial Day isn’t just a holiday — it’s a promise to never forget.

There are many other events throughout the weekend for you to honor our heroes.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

