Community honors 250 years of U.S. Army service in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield veterans and community members came together to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, honoring generations of service and sacrifice.



Bakersfield community gathered Saturday to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday at Coconut Joe’s banquet room.

Event honored Army values of honor, service, and sacrifice spanning two and a half centuries.

Col. Tommy Tusun served as the event’s guest speaker, reflecting on the Army’s legacy and unity.

Veterans, families, and community members came together Saturday to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday at Coconut Joe’s banquet room. The event honored centuries of military service, sacrifice, and enduring Army values.

Among those in attendance were some of Kern County’s oldest and youngest Army veterans, including guest speaker Col. Tommy Tusun, who shared reflections on the Army’s legacy and its impact on the community.

“It’s a moment to reflect on the bravery and commitment shown by generations of soldiers,” Tusun said.

A key moment in the celebration was the Army’s traditional cake-cutting ceremony. The oldest veteran in the room, 82, joined 44-year-old Shanon Ezell, the youngest, to cut the ceremonial cake.

Ezell said the event was more than symbolic.

“This cake-cutting honors 250 years of service and unity.” Ezell said.

Organizers say the annual tradition is about recognizing those who have served, as well as those currently in uniform.

“It’s important we continue to hold these events,” said Marc Sandall, one of the event organizers. “It reminds the public of the sacrifices made and brings the community together to celebrate a shared history.”

This year’s theme for the Army’s milestone birthday focuses on honor, service, and its foundational values all of which were reflected in the stories and camaraderie shared during the Bakersfield event.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

