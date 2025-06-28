Community leaders disagree with new Supreme Court ruling regarding citizenship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New Supreme Court ruling could possibly disregard citizenship to those who are born by undocumented parents regardless of being in the states. Officials share their opinion on the ruling & fight back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Supreme Court issued a major win for Trump administration on Friday. Some say it could lead to ending automatic birthright citizenship for children born in this country from undocumented parents. This ruling could affect generations of Americans in Kern County and throughout the country.

In January, Trump issued an executive order that denied citizenship to children born in this country to undocumented parents. Several lawsuits were filed to stop the executive order, and the order was halted from going into effect nationwide while the case was making its way through the courts.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that district courts cannot block Trump's policies from taking effect nationwide. Bakersfield immigration attorney Win Eaton criticized the ruling.

Win Eaton Immigration Lawyer said "The court in today's decision did something that created a very difficult decision in the United States right now. Where Oregon, Washington, whatever other state. If you are born here you are a citizen here. If you travel to those other states…now what? Think about the chaos!"

President Trump however, hailed the court's ruling.

In a recording from the White House President Donald Trump said "We can now promptly file to proceed on numerous policies that have been wrongly enjoyed a nation wide basis. Some of these cases were talking about would be ending birthright citizenship, which now comes to the floor. That was meant for the babies of slaves not meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country."

Countless families in Kern County have children born in the United States, but whose parents are undocumented.

State officials across the country were shocked by this ruling, wondering how this will affect us as a country.

Ian Anderson Political Analyst said "What I anticipate seeing with this is several other states filing suit and this probably end up back in the Supreme Court to evaluate."

But the court's conservative majority did not rule on whether Trump can limit birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the Constitution. That question remains unanswered.

Rob Bonta California Attorney General said "The rights guaranteed by the US Constitution belong to everyone in this country. Not just the those whose state attorney general has the courage to stand up to the presidents anti-democratic agenda. The Supreme Court decision today is not what we hoped for but you can be ensured the fight is far from over!"

According to immigration experts, this ruling goes directly against the 14th Amendment which states that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the United States and of the state where they reside.

"I am very surprised again that they would choose something as fundamental and something so locked into the core of American law and society as birthright citizenship to go after these nationwide injunctions." said Eaton

It's important to note that the order will not go into effect for 30 days allowing its legality to be contested further. Again, the Supreme Court did not address the underlying constitutionality of the president’s order to curtail birthright citizenship, potentially leaving that issue for another day.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

