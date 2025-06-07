Community members and veterans stand up against the Trump administration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In remembrance of D-Day community members & veterans rally against the Trump Administration. Veterans are fighting for the cuts in the VA, as it affects them from getting the vital services they need.



The rally was held at the Kern County Superior Court

The federal cuts are making it hard to be seen by a care provider for the veterans, some say they earliest appointment is six months out.

The next rally will be held on Saturday June 14th at the Superior Court from 11am-1pm. Organizers invites the community out to stand up for our veterans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community members and veterans from all corners of Kern County gathered to make their voices heard in a powerful stand against the Trump administration. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your neighborhood reporter. In a tribute to D-Day, these passionate individuals protested the ongoing cuts to Veterans Affairs, highlighting the daily struggles faced by veterans.

Veterans tell me as of now it is a struggle to get an appointment at the VA office. Some even saying their next availability is six months out.

Dave Wescott Marine Core Veteran said "They are not taking into consideration that it is exponentially getting larger, the amount of veterans that are signing up for these benefits. The goal of the VA through their secretary is to bring it down to the 2019 levels. Not taking into consideration of how many people have joined the VA since then."

According to some veterans the Trump administration has been involved in actions to reduce the Department of Veteran Affairs which is slowing down the services offered to veterans across the nation.

"At the same time you're trying to take away the people that are the boots on the ground. The ones that are doing things to help us get the medical care that we need. You can fund it all you want, but if you're taking the personal away then were just treading water at that point." said Wescott

Sam Hardman Army Veteran said "I've had people of all different ranks, and all different services serve in my family. Four paid the ultimate price, three of them after they came back, the VA took care of them the best they could. Unfortunately they died of Agent Orange and cancer as a result."

Veterans are hopeful that they can make a positive difference in the administration, claiming they are at the front line when it comes to war....but feel they are second when it comes to their health.

Organizers and community members will be at the Kern County Superior Court again on June 14th, to emphasize the importance of this issue. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

