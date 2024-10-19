Community mourns the death of 8-year-old who died after being hit by a car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 8-year-old boy was hit by a car near Roosevelt Elementary School on Wednesday and later died from his injuries. The community is asking for a change to ensure it doesn't happen again.



Video shows items the community has left behind for the 8-year-old boy who died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

An 8-year-old boy was hit by a car near Roosevelt Elementary School and later died at Valley Children's Hospital.

The intersection of Bank Street and Holtby Road near Roosevelt Elementary School is quiet on Friday afternoon.

Flowers, teddy bears, and candles have begun to accumulate for the 8-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle on Bank Street and Holtby Road. on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Friday morning the boy received treatment at Valley Children’s Hospital where he later died.

“My heart is heavy for the family, for the little boy who lost his life,” Andrae Gonzales, the city councilman for Ward 2, said.

In a statement to the school released to 23ABC, Mark Luque the superintendent says,“There are no words to fully express the sorrow we feel as a school community, and our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time of grief.”

“It’s pretty sad that it’s taken a tragedy like this for us to respond in a much more concerted way,” Gonzales said.

Neighbors in the area told me off camera this could have been prevented, saying they asked multiple times to install safety measures at this crossroad but haven’t made any progress with the city.

“You can see the number of cars that are traveling through here during drop off and pick up is extensive, and it requires us to do something more, so I understand the frustration,” Gonzales said.

You can see on this map every intersection on the same block as Roosevelt Elementary School has a crosswalk except for where the crash happened on Wednesday.

The city of Bakersfield also conducted traffic studies on multiple dates, most recently on September 12, 2024 — but again on every intersection on the same block except for where the boy was hit.

In a statement to 23ABC News the city of Bakersfield says, “The City has not received any requests for the intersection of Holtby Road and Bank Street.”

However, in a city council meeting on September 11, councilman Gonzalez emphasized the need to install more safety measures around schools across the city, mentioning Roosevelt Elementary School as one of the areas of concern.

“We can’t wait for a tragedy to happen with a child and these families are getting frustrated, and they’re scared, so anything we can do as much as we can do as quickly as possible would be appreciated,” he said.

Luque continues in the statement, “Our school mental health team and support staff are available to speak with students who may be struggling with this tragic news. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child needs help. We grieve alongside our student's family and loved ones, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and hearts as they navigate the difficult days ahead.”

“The residents are asking for a four-way stop," Gonzales said. "A child was just killed. Let’s put in a four-way stop.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.



