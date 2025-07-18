Community panel engages with BPD cadets in effort to build early trust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time, a panel of community members sat down with Bakersfield police cadets as part of their academy training, in an effort to build trust and foster open dialogue with underserved communities.

The discussion is part of a broader initiative within the Bakersfield Police Department to improve transparency and strengthen relationships with the public, starting at the earliest stages of an officer’s career.

“To be able to step back and separate some of our ego and go, well, how about we listen to hear what's being said, and maybe there's maybe there's something to that,” said Assistant Chief Brent Stratton.

The panel included voices from across the city—victim advocates, business owners, and formerly incarcerated individuals—who shared their perspectives and concerns directly with the cadets.

“I think 95% of the community wants to be safe,” said Jaubrae Dixon, a community panelist. “We want to be able to call on you guys when we need help.”

For cadet Syleena Perez, the conversation was eye-opening.

“Being able to see through their eyes everything that we're learning,” Perez said, reflecting on the importance of trust and community insight.

Eileen Parra, director of client services at Open Door Network, urged cadets to embrace transparency in their future roles.

“You guys come into this role as first responders,” Parra said. “Don’t feel like you have to know everything. When we talk about building honesty, let people hear you say, ‘I don’t know, but let me get you that answer.’”

The dialogue also emphasized the department’s shift toward violence prevention and deeper community involvement.

Lieutenant Josh Finney, who leads the Community Engagement Division, said the panel caps off a five-day course in “principled policing,” tying together lessons on empathy, communication, and partnership.

“It’s not just about hearing from members of the department,” Finney said. “It’s about hearing from our community and their experiences with how the department has evolved.”

Business owner Jeff Salters echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the need for situational awareness on both sides of any police encounter.

As for Perez, she said she plans to carry the lessons with her as she continues through the academy.

“We are meant to be there to help them,” she said. “Just being able to be there in that moment—because we’re out there for a reason.”

The cadets are expected to graduate from the academy in December. Department leaders say they hope integrating community advisement early in training will help reinforce accountability and build lasting trust between officers and the neighborhoods they serve.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

