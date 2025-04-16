Community Reacts to "Fighting Oligarchy" Rally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York spoke to local voters at the Dignity Health Theatre on April 15 regarding issues from the Trump Administration.



It was a full house at Dignity Health Theater. Lines going out the door with thousands waiting to see Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who brought their "Fighting Oligarchy" campaign to Kern County.

The conference started at 1pm with doors opening to the public at 10:30.

Attendees said they wanted to hear about issues around medical, Medicaid, and local farmers — all topics brought up by Sanders and AOC.

The topic of Medical and Medicaid was a topic that many attendees said they were looking forward to, like Dianne Gross, a healthcare worker of over 40 years.

“I am not in support of cutting Medicaid, it would put many of our seniors out on the streets from nursing homes,” said Gross. “The only long term care you get at a nursing home is if you’re on Medicaid.”

Gross tells me she’s thankful to have been able to see the duo in person as she says they’re her voice.

Walking around and speaking with people, many told me they were here because they don’t agree with policies created by the Trump Administration.

“We don’t have Kings or dictators in America and we are seeing that this is what’s happening right now and that should be eye opening to everyone no matter if it’s democratic, republican,” said attendee Dawna Sodders Simpson.

“I spent 12 years in the Air Force with good and bad presidents. I would tell anyone now don’t join the military as long as Trump is in office,” said attendee John Metcalf.

Though the majority of people in attendance were in favor of Sanders and AOC, a crowd across the street did not share the same enthusiasm.

“The Democrat Party, which he supports, has entirely lost their way. It's become a party of college professors and college kids and and, and people who make a quarter million dollars a year or more, and it's totally forgotten its roots as being a party for the working man, which is who has been destroyed across the Rust Belt in other parts of our country by globalization," said Trump supporter Craig Luther.

Aside from Sanders and AOC, attendees also were also met with musical performances and speeches from local farm workers.

I caught up with Simpson who tells me though she didn’t agree with everything prior to the conference, she was pleasantly surprised.

“They talked about the farmers and the immigrants which is very big here in Kern County. I also liked that they talked about David Valadao who doesn’t show up,” said Sodders-Simpson.

