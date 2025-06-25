Congress considers bill to eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The legislation would prohibit federal Medicaid payments to nonprofits serving low-income patients with reproductive health services

It was three years ago on Tuesday that the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the right to an abortion and now, a new fight is underway for those who are pro-choice.

Congress is currently working on a bill to eliminate all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, possibly impacting millions of patients across the country.

"In California there are probably about 115 planned parenthoods, each week they see about 24,000 patients walk through the doors instead of health centers in California. 90% of them live under the federal poverty line, 75% of them are people of color and roughly 80% are under the age of 35,” said

Chief Public Affairs Officer for Planned Parenthood, Lauren Babb.

Babb says this is only statewide. Nationwide, she says they serve a little over 2 million patients with services that stretch far beyond abortions such as general wellness exams, cancer screenings, vaccinations, and STI testing.

However President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill aims at eliminating these resources.

The HR1 bill does not name Planned Parenthood specifically, but it does prohibit federal Medicaid payment for 10 years to nonprofit health care providers that serve predominantly low-income, medically underserved individuals, provide reproductive health and certain abortion care options.

All of which planned parenthood provides.

"What it has done is put a clear target on providers as we continue to just to basic health care. I think you know it just creates a bunch of fear for people trying to seek basic health care in these communities,” said Babb.

Reaching out to Congressmen Valadao’s Office, a statement given to us reads that the bill is strictly limited to funding matters, saying in part quote,

“For decades, the Hyde Amendment has made clear that federal dollars can’t be used for abortions except in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother, and I’m supportive of that policy.”

Babb says while it’s true that federal dollars don’t fund abortions, the bill impacts more than this.

“Because a majority of planned parenthood patients in California rely on Medical or Medicaid, it would severely limit access to health care and decimate our ability to provide reproductive health care in California to the most vulnerable patients,” said Babb.

As of May 22, 2025, the bill was passed through the House of Representatives, it will now need to go through the senate and the president in order to be singed into law.

