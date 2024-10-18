Congressmen pushes for Valley Fever vaccine development with new legislation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Recent legislation was introduced by Congressman David Valadao and Congressman John Duarte in hopes of developing and manufacturing a Valley Fever vaccine. Speaking with a local expert, they tell me there is still a long road ahead.



Congressmen David Valadao and John Duarte introduced legislation to support Valley Fever vaccine development.

The Valley Fever Awareness and Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Act aims to address the need for a human vaccine.

Congressman Valadao secured $10 million for the Valley Fever Institute for FY 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valley Fever has been around for over 1,500 years with many Kern County residents contracting the disease through spores in the dirt.

An attempt at a vaccine was developed in the 1980s and it failed to produce protection, says Medical Director of the Valley Fever Institute, Royce Johnson.

"We are working on at least three and maybe more vaccines as we speak that could go forward that will be tested in people to see if they will be protected."

Congressman David Valadao is hopeful while securing 10 million for the Valley Fever Institute during the Fiscal Year of 2024 and supporting legislation alongside Congressman Duarte such as the Valley Fever Awareness and Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Act, which aims to address the need for a human vaccine.

Duarte explains, "So that we have the tools necessary to learn as much as we can to try to figure out how to treat it, prevent it, and develop a vaccine if you so choose to use it."

Medical Director of the Valley Fever Institute, Dr. Royce Johnson, tells me it's important to continue to do research on Valley Fever, especially for those who reside in the Southwest United States.

"It's extremely important to do research on this disease because it affects a huge segment of the population in the southwest United States and the area in which we find valley fever appears to be expanding with climate change."

Congressman David Valadao is hopeful while securing 10 million for the Valley Fever Institute during the Fiscal Year of 2024 and supporting legislation such as the FORWARD ACT introduced in 2013 and the Valley Fever Awareness and Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Act led by Congressman John Duarte.

Valadao tells me it's a step closer to finding a cure for Valley Fever.

"So that we have the tools necessary to learn as much as we can to try to figure out how to treat it, prevent it, and develop a vaccine if you so choose to use it."

While funding coming in and legislation supporting research on Valley Fever is helpful, Dr. Johnson tells me the funding isn't enough.

"We need more money for research to move forward with a vaccine and again to find better treatments that are more effective than the ones we have currently."

Valley Fever in the past year has impacted the most vulnerable populations such as construction workers, agriculture workers, and marginalized communities. According to Kern County Public Health, since 2015 Valley Fever cases have more than doubled with over 3000 cases reported in 2023.

Johnson says, "It's not a rare disease. We have lots and lots of people with this disease."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

