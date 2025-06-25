COURT DOCS: Oildale standoff suspect escaped perimeter, arrested nearby

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Back in May, it’s alleged that Keith Julifs held KCSO and BPD deputies and officers in an over 12 hour standoff before escaping and being arrested just east of where the shooting happened. 23ABC obtained documents that show KCSO deputies were attempting to arrest Julifs on a separate warrant prior to the standoff

According to the offense report, in February, Julifs allegedly led KCSO Deputies on a pursuit while he was driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit deputies felt it was necessary to suspend the chase to preserve public safety. The stolen car that Julifs allegedly used during the pursuit was dumped in residential neighborhood and he was able to escape on foot.

The night of the stand off, KCSO deputies attempted to serve a warrant at the home where it was believed that Julifs was staying at that point in time. According to the report, the deputies on scene were able to escort several people from the house, while Julifs barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Written statements from the deputies say they opted to retreat and remain safe, using the PA system of a vehicle to call out to Julifs in an effort to get him to leave the house without issue. Deputies then called Julifs on his phone and found that one more person was in the house with him; that person was able to leave the house unharmed, but Julifs still refused to exit.

From that point, SWAT was called out and Julifs fired several shots from inside the residence toward deputies. According to the documents, Julifs cut a hole in the ceiling of the house and barricaded himself in the attic of it. When SWAT operators used a drone to identify where Julifs was inside the home, he shot the drone. SWAT Operators deployed multiple non-lethal de-escalation tactics including CS gas, calls to his cell phone, as well has having Julifs’ mother attempt to make contact with him though the PA System of a KCSO vehicle.

In an effort to gain access to the residence, and hopefully apprehend Julifs, SWAT operators used 'The Rook' to tear down part of the building that Julifs was barricaded inside.

Around 7 a.m. the following morning, KCSO and BPD found that Julifs had escaped the perimeter they set around the area, he was arrested nearby in the area of E Linda Vista Dr. and Bedford Way.

As a result of the alleged incidents with the stolen vehicle and subsequent standoff, Julifs faces 26 accusations, 23 of which are felonies, including attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a peace officer.

Julifs is schedule to be back in court on June 27th at 9 a.m. for a pre-preliminary hearing.

