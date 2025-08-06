Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Court documents describe what led to the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata

**Warning, the details in this story my be disturbing to some readers.**

The 8-year-old girl found dead in a Bakersfield hotel bathtub endured disturbing acts of abuse before dying last week, according to police documents.

Documents obtained by 23ABC said over two days the step-mother, Graciela Bustamonte and the father, Ray Mata, worked together to pour scolding hot water on Genesis and crushed her hands.

Mata admitted to punching Genesis in the abdomen, causing her to lose consciousness and later die, according to the report. Bustamonte also admitted to participating in the acts that led to the death of Genesis.

Both Mata and Bustamonte were arraigned on Tuesday. They both face charges first-degree murder, two counts of torture, aggravated mayhem and other child abuse charges, according to court records.

They are scheduled to appear back in court on August 14 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

Parents arrested for torture, death of 8-year-old child

