Court documents reveal new details surrounding the death of one-year-old Amillio Gutierrez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The child was left in a hot car for hours along with his two year old brother Sunday after their mother went to get a cosmetic procedure. Documents state the children were left for two hours.

New court documents now provide in detail exactly what happened June 29 when a mother left two children in a hot car for hours, leading to the death of her one-year-old son.

Crime scene unit personnel could be seen on the corner of Stockdale and S Real Road Wednesday afternoon, taping off a section of a parking lot.

It’s the same location that, Maya Hernandez took her children, ages one and two, to her appointment at Always Beautiful Medica Spa on Sunday.

According to a police offense report obtained by 23ABC News, prior to arriving to her appointment, Hernandez messaged spa personnel asking if she could bring her children inside, receiving a response, “Sure if you don't mind them waiting in the waiting room hun."

The report states Hernandez left her kids in the car while it was running with the AC set to 60 degrees.

Documents say the cosmetic procedure done on Hernandez only took 15 to 20 minutes, but the children were left in the car for almost two hours. It states that at no point did Hernandez come out to check on her kids.

Both children were taken to the hospital, leading to the death of the one-year-old, identified as Amillio Gutierrez.

Reports state that Amillio's internal temperature was 107 degrees when he arrived at the hospital.

Hernandez's second child had a temperature of 99 degrees. Documents quote medical personnel as saying that children over the age of two are better able to regulate their body temperature since they're able to sweat, whereas babies are not

Even though Hernandez claimed to have left the children in the car with the air conditioning on, the car's manufacturer says that the car automatically turns off after an hour of inactivity.

After 40 minutes of trying to resuscitate the one-year-old, he was pronounced dead. Relaying the news to Hernandez, documents say her response was admitting to knowing it was irresponsible and thought of it prior to leaving the car, but made the decision to leave them inside and not being able to justify it.

Hernandez is due back in court on July 11, we will continue to keep you updated on the matter as more details become available.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

