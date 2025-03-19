Court hearing concerning the future of the Kern River is set for March 20th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On March 20th, the 5th District Appellate Court in Fresno will hold a hearing to discuss the next moves for the Kern River. The river has been shut down in Bakersfield, and residents want it back.



Organizers from Bring back the Kern held a protest on Saturday March 15 where they walked miles protesting the importance of the river.

Not having access to the river affects multiple things such as, no recreational activities, the die off of fish, and homeless encampments are growing in the river bed.

Thursday hearing will be the start and the next hearing is set for December.

Tħe Kern River in Bakersfield hasn't had any water flowing through it for a long time. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

But on Thursday, there will be a court hearing which could result in water flowing once again through Bakersfield.

It's a battle that's been going on for years. A coalition of environmental groups sued the city in 2022 calling on the city to keep enough water in the river for fish to survive. A judge agreed and ordered the city to comply. But agricultural water districts appealed and the order was put on hold. Adam Keats is the attorney for Bring Back the Kern, the group that sued the city.

"We are confident that the court of appeal will agree that the appeal by the parties was meritless. That there is no basis to second guess what the judge in Bakersfield did. Judge Pulskamp did a great job and very thorough analysis." said Keats

This past Saturday, advocates of the Kern River walked along the riverbed to drum up public support in anticipation of Thursday's hearing before the 5th District Appellate Court in Fresno. They say this is a quality of life issue for all of Bakersfield.

Leah Carter Community Member said "The reason that I am here marching for the Kern River today is to show support for having the water flowing back in the City of Bakersfield. We are lucky enough to have the Kern River here its such a beautiful river. Citizens in Bakersfield should be able to experience this as well. It will give Bakersfield something to be proud of, and it will also help improve the ground water in Bakersfield."

This case has generated interest beyond Kern County. State Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a legal document supporting the Bring Back the Kern coalition. While the group is hopeful it will win its case, nothing is certain.

"One possibility is the court lifts the stay that is currently in place that is preventing the river from flowing. The minute the applea court lifts that stay then we expect the city to comply with that immediately and for water to flow back down the river immediately." said Keats

Whichever way the court rules, this case may still not be settled. That's because either side can appeal to the California Supreme Court.

for 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



