Covey Cottages are preparing to open their doors to the veteran community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Covey Cottage was a project drawn together by CAPK and other organizations. This project will bring tiny homes to veterans who have found themselves homeless, and in need of help in Bakersfield.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Covey Cottages is a community for those who have served our country and who need a home to come too. This facility was created by CAPK along with other organizations to help veterans who have found themselves homeless and in need of help.

This facility has been in the works since 2017, finally coming into fruition in 2025. This community offers 12 tiny homes, and can hold up to 36 residents.

Savannah Oates CAPK PR & Advocacy Manager said "This originally was a California Veterans Assistance Foundation project in 2017. They thought up that there needed to be tiny homes for the individuals that fall through the cracks. The individuals that typically don't meet traditional assistance program but still can't make ends meet."

They built this facility for veterans to be able to age with the home, offering lower counters, wheelchair accessible entries, along with other amenities.

Deborah Johnson Director of Veterans and Supportive Services Division under CAPK said "Every part of this project was built with the intent and purpose to make sure a veteran could age in place. We do not get physically healthier when we age is we wanted to make sure someone could stay here as long as they needed too."

Community members and organizers gathered together to celebrate the opening of the facility with a ribbon cutting. After the ceremony they were able to view the properties.

Robert Guerra United States Army Veteran said " Unfortunately I have had some fellow veterans who have came home and struggled with family issues which ended up with them being homeless. It took them a while to find a place where they could live. This facility is outstanding and I appreciate them for what they have done."

You can still support the organization if you want to donate. They are looking for comforters, kitchen supplies, linen, anything to help our veterans feel at home. Organizers ask that you text Kern Vets to 50155 you will be able to donate directly to the project.

"Honestly this is a long time coming. Veterans have given so much to our country and community. This is something they can call their own. Circumstances happen that are out of there control, this is a time they can come and make it there own. Have ownership, be something they are proud of, and we are happy to offer that to them." said Oates

The facility is done and veterans will move in by July. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

