Covey Cottages provides permanent housing for local veterans in need

It's been a project years in the making but now, a new permanent housing development is completed. It's called covey cottages and according to officials it's more than just a home, but a means to reduce the homeless veteran population in the county.

"I think these people are just great that they're doing this,” said Veteran Leon Smith. “It's something that I could never imagine being done for a veteran."

Smith says he has been going from shelter to shelter to keep off the streets, however he tells me Covey Cottages might just be the answers to his prayers.

The newly developed permanent housing features 12 homes, equipped to house up to 3 people per home. But there's a catch, each home is reversed for veterans only.

"We have shelters, we have navigation centers and they do amazing jobs for our community but unless we have a permanent housing option or a permanent supportive housing option, all of that work really gets stalled,” said Director of Veterans and SupportiveServices for CAP-K Deborah Johnson.

Johnson says the project used to be managed by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, but was later given to CAP-K to complete the job.

Each 400 square foot home includes a full kitchen and bathroom, along with being mostly furnished with a bed, couch, tv, and dining table.

"It's intended for veterans as they age, we lowered the countertops, we lowered the cabinets, the doorways are wider, there's no lips or steps,” said Johnson.

With covey cottages already having its ribbon cutting in June, Thursday's event was more of an introduction for future possible tenants, like Smith who tells me is grateful to have been led to this resource.

"It's amazing what this country can do for veterans these days,” said Smith.

Officials say as they continue to sort through applicants, the goal is to have homeowners move in within the next two weeks.

