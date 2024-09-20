CSUB: Hispanic Excellence Scholarship Fund Awards 28 students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hispanic Excellence Scholarship fund is all about keeping students in low-income backgrounds to succeed beyond the classrooms.



The scholarship aims to support low-income Hispanic students in achieving success beyond the classroom.

Diana Caballero and Liz Caballero, two of the scholarship recipients, say the support eases their financial burden.

College eligibility rate, these scholarship recipients have maintained high GPAs and aspire to become professionals.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While working at CSUB for more than 40 years, Thomas Martinez says he's seen many students walk the halls of CSUB.

"Young and bright faces, you know they are academically solid and excellent students," Thomas Martinez said.

As the coordinator for the Hispanic Excellence scholarship fund, Martinez says low-income Hispanic students go on to break barriers beyond the classrooms.

"Over the years, the entire list of people have just done so well and so that's really amazing," Thomas Martinez shares with me.

This year, 28 scholarship recipients like Liz Caballero earned $2000 which she says helped her throughout her four years as a student to lift the financial burden.

"I'm planning to double major so more classes means more money needs to be paid for tuition and classes," Liz Caballero said.

Liz says double-majoring wouldn't be possible without the scholarship. Liz's sister Diana Caballero says the support made her dream to become a teacher a reality, and she credits it to her teachers who inspired her to achieve that goal.

"I definitely want to come back, you know create a multicultural environment and work with all types of students and hopefully impact them the same way again I was impacted," Diana Caballero is proud.

Martinez says historically Kern County has the lowest college eligibility rate. Yet the students this year that have received the scholarships have maintained a 3.8 or 4.0 GPA throughout their academic year. With many of them becoming teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and more after graduating.

The ceremony for these students is set for Friday, September 20th at 6pm.

Copy and paste the transcription here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

