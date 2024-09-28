CSUB pilot course aims to support student veterans and families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some veteran students come to CSUB with more challenges than a student freshman.



CSUB offers a new class to support incoming veteran students transition to university life.

Jamie Pacheco, a first-year professor at CSUB, teaches the class inspired by her husband's struggles as a veteran.

Eder Tavera, an Army veteran and CSUB senior, shares his experience adjusting to university life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Speaking to a professor and student they share with me how a course is helping student Veterans navigate university.

Jamie Pacheco is a first-year professor at CSUB and tells me seeing the struggles of her husband Patrick inspired her to teach a class that helps veterans adjust to university life.

"I think that's why it's important to experience that because it makes you so passionate because you don't want veterans to struggle, you see that and I don't want a veteran to struggle."

Eder Tavera an army infiltration solider and served for 6 years.

Currently, he is a CSUB senior and one of her students who balances work and family and tells me the adjustment wasn't easy.

"I've had a few instances where I've been injured and I've had some head trauma and there are times where I feel like my brain may not be working to its full potential."

With CSUB having 182 vets and 464 veteran dependents, Tavera shares why classes like this are vital.

"It gives you a clear-cut path for success it outlines certain things, that students don't often get a chance to learn about the school system."

The pilot class offered this fall has 8 students currently but aims to guide incoming student Veterans by teaching them how to adjust to university life, time management, making friends, campus resources, and more.

Pacheco adds,"We are going to run it again next fall and I know that we are going to have a few more students."

Even though this class is new Pacheco is looking forward to the growth of her class.

