CSUB's new president Vernon B. Harper Jr. plans for Kern County students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vernon Harper Jr. has been chosen as CSUB's next President, after months of being interim president for the University.



Vernon Harper Jr. has been chosen as CSUB's new President

Harper plans to work with local schools and provide support

CSUB is piloting a pre-admit program for selected high schools and middle schools

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I spoke with Harper on what his plans are for the near future and how he wants to work with local schools.

"We are going to go out and leave the boundaries of this institution and get into this community and to those schools and those parents and provide them the support," Vernon B. Harper Jr. says.

CSUB is piloting the pre-admit program for 4 high schools and 4 middle schools.

The students at middle schools James Curran, Sequoia Junior, Emerson, and Compton Junior, and students at West, East, South and Bakersfield High Schools, will receive a preliminary acceptance letter to CSUB as well as mentorship, to stay connected throughout their education, until enrolled at CSUB.

"That every student in this region, all 15,000 students that graduate each year from Kern County have a seat at this institution we want to be their first choice"

The selected schools will inform CSUB when they want to start this pre-admit program.

Harper tells me they are working on plans to retain and continue student success at CSUB.

