Damaged Caltrans utility box raises safety concerns along Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a neighborhood long plagued by vandalism and theft, a local resident is voicing growing concerns about a persistent safety hazard involving vandalized electrical equipment along a busy Bakersfield roadway.



Joseph Enriquez Jr. raises concerns about an uncovered Caltrans utility box on Highway 178.

The box, vandalized and exposing wires, poses safety risks, especially near a school.

Caltrans acknowledges the issue but is awaiting parts for repairs.

In a neighborhood long plagued by vandalism and theft, a local resident is voicing growing concerns about a persistent safety hazard involving vandalized electrical equipment along a busy Bakersfield roadway.

“I had an older brother who passed away from prostate cancer. He was a supervisor for the city of Santa Rita," said Joseph Enriquez Jr., a retired maintenance worker and current employee at the Elks Lodge. "He always taught us that safety is the top priority— see something, say something."

Enriquez said he drives Highway 178 every day and first noticed a vandalized Caltrans utility box about five months ago.

“I drive it every day, forward and backward,” he said.

The box appeared to have been tampered with, exposing wires and internal equipment. Concerned for public safety, Enriquez said he decided to report the issue.

“So I called Caltrans and let them know. I was assured someone would come out and address it,” he said.

But weeks later, the same utility box was still uncovered.

“Probably about a month later. I called Caltrans again, and this time it was referred to Fresno. I spoke to someone there who said it would be taken care of.”

Now five months later, Enriquez notes the box is still in the same condition.

Caltrans responded to inquiries by confirming they are aware of the issue. The agency said the irrigation clock and booster pump had damaged and stolen cabinet doors, and crews are currently awaiting parts to complete repairs. Officials added that the location has required multiple repairs in recent months due to repeated incidents.

“It should be addressed—the wires and the box being open. We don’t want anyone to get electrocuted or end up in a dangerous situation,” Enriquez said.

This isn’t the first time infrastructure in the area has been targeted. Last year, the city reported copper wire theft from streetlight boxes along the Sunny Lane bridge, resulting in $10,000 in material damage alone.

While Caltrans said it is working to address the issue, Enriquez remains concerned about the box’s location along a dry highway stretch near a school.

“It’s close to a school—someone could get hurt,” he said. “This box looks like someone pulled wires out or tried to dismantle it. That’s dangerous.”

Authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activity in the area.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

