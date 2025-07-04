Danger in the heat

Dementia care

Alzheimer's medication

Caregiver support

Heat safety seniors

Kern County health



For people living with dementia in Kern County, summer heat can create dangerous health complications, especially when combined with common medications.

"When you're taking care of someone that has alzheimer's or dementia and they are on medication, it's very important to know that medication and the side effects of the medication and what the sun can do to a person that is on that medication," Otilia Benavidez said.

Benavidez, who works with the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC), warns that three common medications — Aricept, Haldol, and Risperdal — can cause harmful side effects when combined with heat or sun exposure. These side effects include skin rashes, dizziness, vomiting and confusion.

"When the concussion happens, they're more at risk to elope and walk out of wherever it is that they are, whether they're at home or if they're in the car, they try to get out of the car because they have this confusion that is coming over them," Benavidez said.

To reduce risk, Benavidez recommends sun protection including hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. She also advises caregivers not to hesitate calling a doctor if something seems off with their loved one.

Tamara Baker, ADAKC's Executive Director, emphasizes the importance of caregivers being vigilant about changes in behavior.

"So that's why, as a caregiver, you need to really make sure that you know that person you take care of, that you are looking to see if something looks different," Baker said.

More than 12,000 people in Kern County have been diagnosed with some form of dementia, according to ADAKC.

"But that's diagnosed, so that means there's probably more than double that that are not diagnosed, that are still operating in their daily life, and maybe going through this disease unaware of maybe where they're at," Baker said.

While there's no cure for Alzheimer's, ADAKC offers treatments that can slow its progression, including activities designed for socialization and cognitive engagement.

The support extends to caregivers as well. ADAKC will host its annual "Caring for the Caregiver" event on August 9.

"It's our way of really connecting with the community at large, it's a one-stop shop for dementia care, if you will. It doesn't have to be negative, there are going to be hard times, but it doesn't have to be all like that," Baker said.

For caregivers or those with loved ones living with dementia, ADAKC wants the community to know they are not alone. There's support and a community ready to help right in your neighborhood.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

