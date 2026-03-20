DA's Office requests contract with Bakersfield Recovery Services for FJC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has chosen Bakersfield Recovery Services to take over victims services at the Family Justice Center.

The contract is slated to go before the Kern County Board of Supervisors for approval Tuesday.

The DA's Office is contracting new services after terminating its contract with the Open Door Network, who previously provided services for FJC in Bakersfield and Delano.

According to statements and letters from the DA's Office, the contract with the ODN was terminated over remarks that CEO Lauren Skidmore made that the DA's Office deemed could jeopardized pending cases. Skidmore, following the contract termination, alleged it was retaliation for her advocacy in Sacramento alongside the family of Zack Scrivner.

Scrivner is the nephew of District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Following a criminal investigation involving allegations of child sexual abuse, Scrivner was granted mental health diversion.

Skidmore spoke alongside Scrivner's family and Senator Shannon Grove to advocate for changes to the mental health diversion program.

If the contract with Bakersfield Recovery Services is approved, the will take up occupancy at the FJC starting April 1.

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