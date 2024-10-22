DA's office serves search warrant at Supervisor Leticia Perez's office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The District Attorney's office issued a search warrant for Supervisor Leticia Perez’s office on October 21st, prompting her to leave a special Board of Supervisors meeting.



DA's office served a search warrant at Supervisor Leticia Perez's office on Monday.

Perez alleges DA investigators tried to enter her office without a warrant three times last week.

Perez claims the search was influenced by David Brust, a former employee of Supervisor David Couch.

Couch denies any business dealings with Brust and challenges Perez to provide evidence.

DA's office defends its actions, citing legal protocols for obtaining search warrants.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

The District Attorney's office served a search warrant at Supervisor Leticia Perez's office on Monday, prompting her to leave a Board of Supervisors special meeting. It was at that meeting where Perez made several allegations, including that the DA's office had previously attempted to enter her office without permission last week.

"On Friday, October 18th, at approximately 9 am, investigators from the district attorney's office attempted to make illegal entry into my office," stated Perez.

She says DA investigators attempted to gain access to her office Friday without a search warrant, not once but three times.

"After being told by the county council that it was illegal and they needed a warrant, they returned a third time to my office and attempted again to bully my 21-year-old staffer," said Perez.

Then during the meeting on Monday—

"The DA has arrived at my office with a warrant to search my office--mine and Christian [Romo's] office--so I'll be heading up to deal with that right now," said Perez.

An operation that Perez allegedly says was influenced by a former employee and alleged business partner of 4th District Supervisor David Couch.

"This entire operation was teed up, last time we were here for board session by Mr. David Brust—the former employee of Supervisor David Couch and current political and business partner of David Couch to tee up the item so that the DA could illegally search my office," alleged Perez.

What Perez was referencing was the Board of Supervisors Meeting on October 8th, when David Brust accused Perez and her Chief of Staff Christian Romo of illegal activity.

"Under her supervision, Supervisor Perez's Chief of Staff and Campaign Manager Christian Romo has violated Kern County Ordinance 3.04.100, which prohibits any Kern County employee from participating in political activity in county property and with county resources," stated Kern Resident David Brust.

23ABC spoke to Supervisor Couch after the meeting, where he immediately shut down Perez's allegations.

"I have no such business dealings or business partnerships or any type of business arrangement with Mr. Brust," stated Couch. "I would invite her to produce one shred of evidence that proves that—it doesn't exist."

Following the meeting, the DA's office responded to Perez's comments during the meeting in a press release saying in part, "Requesting consent by persons authorized to grant it prior to engaging in a search is a commonly used and widely accepted practice for investigators. Voluntary consent from authorized persons to allow a search has long been recognized by the United States Supreme Court as an exception to search warrant requirements."

The release went on to state in part, "When parties with access to information or evidence relevant to a criminal investigation decline to voluntarily consent to a search, the next step in an investigation is often to seek judicial authorization to conduct the search. Such judicial authorization takes the form of a search warrant."

According to Perez, the investigation is just an investigation.

"The facts are the facts and the investigations will happen," said Perez.

We reached out to the county to see if they'd like to comment on Supervisor Perez's actions during the meeting but have not heard back at news time.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

