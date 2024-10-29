Deadly Weekend: Five Deaths across Kern County in two days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 5 deaths in 4 locations spread across Kern County. All cases are still open and investigators are still looking for leads. These cases consist of murders, alleged suicides, and hit and runs.



Bakersfield murders: Body found in east Bakersfield, and married couple allegedly involved in a murder-suicide.

Ridgecrest: 15 year old girl killed in what is believed to be hit-and-run accident.

Rosamand: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In just two days investigators have seen five bodies in four locations across Kern. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Kern law enforcement agencies are investigating potential murders, suicide, and a deadly hit-and-run.

The first, around 3 a.m. on October 27th, Bakersfield Police Officers responded to the 7500 block of Lordsburg Drive. Officers found two women dead inside a home. According to Police, the two were married...BPD calling it a potential murder-suicide.

When I asked BPD why they believe it is a murder-suicide they told me.

"Documenting the crime scene is something that's crucial in investigations like this. So trajectory analysis and bullet strikes inside the residents is completed. As well as trajectory analysis on the bodies through the course of the autopsy. Those are absolutely things that we look at to corroborate a lot of the information we find in these investigations." said Eric Celedon BPD Public Information Officer

Over twelve hours later around 4:45 p.m. BPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report in South Bakersfield near South Washington Street and East Belle Terrace.

Celedon said "When they arrived on scene they located an adult male victim in the fields there in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene."

Two other incidents this weekend a man and a teen were killed in East Kern. The first in Rosamond and the other in Ridgecrest.

On Sunday around 1:20 a.m. The Kern County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls for a shooting at 3400 15th Street in Rosamand.

When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died, according to KCSO.

While deputies were at the hospital they found another man that they believe is involved of the same shooting.

Just a half hour later, In Ridgecrest early around 2AM 15 year-old girl died after what the Ridgecrest Police Department believe was a hit-and-run. RPD says no details indicated this was an intentional act of violence.

All investigations are still open and if you have any information please reach out to the numbers on your screen. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



