Dignity Health Learning & Outreach Centers promote early education and community wellness

Video shows the Dignity Health Learning Center, a center that offers afterschool programs, community services, bus passes, food baskets, diapers, clothing, and can help connect homeless and low-income residents with services.

Each year 23ABC partners with the Scripp’s Howard Fund and local schools to reach underserved children in our community and enhance our literacy rates.

This year, our sponsor is Dignity Health, because early education and community wellness are top priorities for Dignity. In fact you can see that through their Learning and Outreach Centers. Located in the heart of southeast Bakersfield, tutors spend hours at these centers with children from kindergarten up through high school to help them excel in their education.

“You kind of grow with these students, you learn about yourself in the process of teaching them, what works what doesn’t work, just being in the learning process with them you foster a bond," said Steven Garcia, a tutor at the Center located on California Avenue.

But these centers do much more than just tutoring. Along with the afterschool programs, the Dignity Health Learning and Outreach Centers offer community services, from bus passes to food baskets, diapers, clothing, and can help connect homeless and low-income residents with services.

“It’s extremely important for us to offer these services in these underserved areas," said Nora Garza, Learning & Outreach Center Manager. "A lot of these children come to us and the have difficulty getting help at home.”

When it comes to tackling Kern County’s low literacy rates, these centers focus on working with children from a young age who may be at a disadvantage, whether it be due to a language barrier or a lack of easily accessible and affordable services.

“For their parents, to see that, we have parents that come to us in tears because they can’t speak English and can’t help,” Garza said. “A lot of times there might be tutoring services available but they’re too far or their parents can’t take them, so we’re right in the middle.”

The Learning Center is located on East California Avenue and the Outreach Center is located on South Robinson Street. Both are ready to assist anyone in need, free of charge.

While the staff is committed to working with their students to improve their education, the also want to increase their desire to learn and grow.

“A significant impact because a lot of the stuff that’s taught in the school it goes in one ear out the other, but with the real life practical example it stays with them a lot longer," said Garcia.

To donate to our "If You Give a Child A Book" campaign, visit this link or text "23ABC" to 50155.

