Dignity Health's Homeless Initiative funds Mercy House to help with staffing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Partnership between Dignity Health and Mercy House provides funding for the homeless in Bakersfield. The funding looks to help with staffing for Mercy House and other resources.



Mercy House initiative provides opportunities for the homeless in Bakersfield.

Mercy House has housed almost 400 people in under four years.

The funds will help expedite the process of finding housing for the homeless Dignity Health and Mercy House are working together to help those find access to housing.

Baudelio Munoz is one of the many residents at Mercy House, due to some unfortunate events.

but despite that, he tells me that he's enjoyed his experience, with the goal of finding his own place.

Baudelio Munoz says, "As long as you don't give up, and you see the light at the end of the tunnel everything will be fine. They will work with you."

Mercy House is one of the largest providers of emergency shelters for the homeless in the state of California..

Officials say its goal is ending the crisis of homelessness.

Theo Dues Kern County Regional Manger explains,

"We've been open just under four years and we've housed almost 400 people here, so we're very good at what we do."

Dignity Health has provided nearly 900,000 dollars to Mercy House and three other organizations as part of the Health Care and Homeless initiative.

Its mission is to end housing insecurity by providing a shortcut to housing for many of the residents in the shelter.

Dues continues, "It was taking entirely too long and this money will shortcut that."

Part of the concern is finding enough affordable living space, officials say Mercy House will now have the software it needs and offset the cost of staff to implement the CalAIM program.

Donna Sharp regional director of community health for Dignity Health Bakersfield.

"We know the best way to address those issues and those matters like homelessness and housing insecurity is to support one another."

For anyone experiencing being unhoused, you can call 211 for social services.

