DOGE approves multiple USDA Offices across California to remain open

The Bakersfield location was one of the eight facilities to remain open.

The closure of some offices would have forced producers to travel out their city to another location for FSA services.

Senator Schiff was one of the front runners in encouraging the Trump Administration to rethink the closure of these vital facilities.

The fight to save several Farm Service Agency buildings from closure is over, and the victory belongs to the agricultural community. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Numerous government officials rallied behind the agricultural sector, recognizing the vital role it plays in providing fresh produce to our communities every day.

After much debate, and concern about the closure of the FSA building in Bakersfield, things have since changed.

A timeline of events show The Department of Government Efficiency also known as DOGE was created in January 20, 2025 by the Trump Administration and was used to find areas in the government where funding could be cut. On March 6th, we found out that DOGE wanted to terminate multiple USDA offices including one located in Bakersfield. Which would have affected 3,000 producers in Kern County forcing them to travel out of the city to receive their FSA funding.

On May 8th, Kern County Farm Bureau sent out more than 200 letters to legislators, one who was on the front line of their email was Senator Adam Schiff. They sent him close to 60 letters alone emphasizing the importance of having this facility local.

Then on On May 14, US Senator for California Adam Schiff, along with other government representatives sent a letter to congress indicating the importance of these facilities and why they need to remain open.

Adam Schiff United State Senator said "I was very concerned, I heard from a lot of farmers those offices are really important, the personal are really important. In fact I was talking to a rancher today who was telling me how relieved they were that the offices are going to stay open. The folks there really know the farmers and the issues they go through."

The most recent update is on May 30th the Trump Administration and DOGE decided to rescind their original plan allowing 8 out of 9 of the offices to stay in service. Community members and multiple agencies across Kern County took a stand and fought for the producers.

Rachel Nettleton Executive Director of Kern County Farm Bureau said "There is power in the numbers, and this is a prime example on how multiple voices helped make a difference! We are extremely grateful to share the news that our Bakersfield USDA office will be remaining open."

Matthew Cauzza Kern County Farmer said "Being the number one county for agriculture in the country, I feel like an FSA office is a staple. We have 3000 producers who sign up at this FSA office, and more than half of them come in and sign up in person. Over 70% came in to sign up for the last marketing assistance program and the relationships you build with people in that building can't be replaced."

Senator Schiff says he currently serves on the agriculture committee & he tells me it was his right to be one of the front runners in this fight, because the farmers in those communities need local services.

"Having that expertise on hand being able to access the resources of USDA. To not have drive out the state or somewhere else to get that help is very important to farmers." said Schiff

The agricultural community throughout the state, particularly in Bakersfield, say by keeping the USDA offices open, it has given them a new life in an already difficult business. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



